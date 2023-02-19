Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,380 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

