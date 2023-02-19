Brown Advisory Inc. Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.54% of Fate Therapeutics worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

