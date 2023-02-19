RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,730,000 after acquiring an additional 229,859 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 582,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $483.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $651.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

