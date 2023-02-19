Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 17,764 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Lear worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after acquiring an additional 401,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lear by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,105,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,170 shares of company stock worth $2,437,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Lear stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

