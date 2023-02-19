CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,941,000 after acquiring an additional 244,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.54 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

