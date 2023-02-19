DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.23. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

