Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 770 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $23.86 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

