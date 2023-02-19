RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $240.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.68. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.