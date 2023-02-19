Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $31,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,798 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 204.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.