Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,257,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $191.53 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.04.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

