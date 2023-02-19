Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,863,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,614,000 after buying an additional 43,077 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,388,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $475.63 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.