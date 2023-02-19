Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,079 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pentair were worth $39,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 64.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 853,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 334,442 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.6% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 98,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Pentair by 7.9% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 193,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

