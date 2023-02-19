Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,432,000 after buying an additional 151,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $80,812,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

Shares of KRC opened at $38.31 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

