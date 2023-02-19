Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Equinix worth $60,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.47.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $716.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $700.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.46%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

