Brown Advisory Inc. Has $13.39 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

NYSE PAYC opened at $303.89 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

