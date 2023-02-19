RFG Advisory LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,889 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 962,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group Price Performance

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $211.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.