Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $371.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

