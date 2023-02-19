Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1,035.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,966 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 110,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Masco by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,357 shares of company stock worth $16,633,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $55.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.