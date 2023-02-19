Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.66% of Helen of Troy worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $82.94 and a 52-week high of $221.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.49.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

