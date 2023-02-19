Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after buying an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $60.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

