Brown Advisory Inc. Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 984,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,356 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 101.06%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

