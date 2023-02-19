Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.28% of Gentex worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Read More

