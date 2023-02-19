Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 5,855 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.90% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $16,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,175,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.1 %

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $963.18 million, a P/E ratio of 325.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

