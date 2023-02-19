Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 134,511 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Microchip Technology worth $49,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 6,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

