Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 460,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 24,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 664,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 255.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,053.71%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

