Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $49,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.94. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.