Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $50.26 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $50,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $240.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average of $214.41. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

