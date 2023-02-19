Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Generac worth $59,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Generac by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after buying an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $126.77 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.