Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 75,560 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,560 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Fiserv worth $54,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5 %

Fiserv stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $118.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

