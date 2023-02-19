Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,725 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,725 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $53,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of BAH opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

