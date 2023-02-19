Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $54.45 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $54,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.