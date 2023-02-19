CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 777,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,441 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $52,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

