Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $65.13 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 987,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,358 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Tyson Foods worth $65,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

