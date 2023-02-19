Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 70,952 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Ecolab worth $58,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ecolab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,744,000 after acquiring an additional 210,695 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,802,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,227,000 after acquiring an additional 68,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $162.41 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.53 and a 200-day moving average of $153.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.