Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,904 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,904 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $58,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.53. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

