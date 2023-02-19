Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $58,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:WST opened at $313.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.