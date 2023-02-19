FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 959 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $836,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 662.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 295,761 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 606,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $39.67 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $121,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,570 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $121,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,533 shares of company stock worth $2,403,879. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

