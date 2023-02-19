FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after buying an additional 783,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after buying an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

About SBA Communications

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $281.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.99. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.