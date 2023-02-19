ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 55.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 26.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

ASGN opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. ASGN Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.02.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

