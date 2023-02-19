FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 292 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11,270.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 894,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 886,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.74 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

