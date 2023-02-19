McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,220 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of McKesson worth $61,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson stock opened at $366.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.19. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $260.73 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

