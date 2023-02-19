C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $67,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.5 %

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

