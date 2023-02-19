Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,493 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of STERIS worth $68,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $189.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.68. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.83.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

