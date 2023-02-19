Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $68.03 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $68,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

