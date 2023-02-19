Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $60,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,469.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 164,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 160,413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,340,000 after purchasing an additional 361,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 250,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 196,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95.
