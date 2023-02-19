Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,552 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $63,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.