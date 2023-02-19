Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $65,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 5.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $310.27 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.24 and a 200-day moving average of $295.91. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

