Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

CINF opened at $127.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile



Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

