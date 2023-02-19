Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 10,282 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 751,270 shares of company stock valued at $47,166,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.