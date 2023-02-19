Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $487,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,549 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $29,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 83.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

